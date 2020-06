Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Must See Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment in East Lakeview - Don't Miss Out!

Great 2 bedroom at Broadway & Surf! Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath, and laundry on site. Pet friendly! Walk to Broadway Bus, Lake Shore and Red/Purple/Brown Lines! Close to nightlife, restaurants and shopping! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.