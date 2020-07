Amenities

MUST SEE 3BR, 2BATH IN HEART OF LOGAN SQUARE - Property Id: 313125



Large 3 BR, 2Bath unit with fabulous SE views of the city. Master suite plus 2 bedrooms, large kitchen with pass-through to the dining-living area. High ceilings and hardwood floors. Fabulous light from large windows all around. Available immediately! Easy to show on short notice. Application fee per tenant over 18 years of age

Pet deposit $250

Move-in fee $250 per person

Tenant pays gas and electric utilities

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2863-w-fullerton-ave-chicago-il-unit-2c/313125

