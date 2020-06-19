2829 North Albany Avenue

Amenities
Spacious 2BR/2BA Garden Apartment in Heart of Logan Sq! Don't Miss Out!
Newly gut-rehabbed, condo-quality apartment with exposed brick! Located in the heart of Logan Square, this 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit features hardwood floors throughout the living areas, stainless steel appliances, stone tile bathroom. Central heat and air. Close to the Blue line, 90/94 and the heart of Logan Square. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building on a higher floor.
Garden, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Contact us to schedule a showing.