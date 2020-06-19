All apartments in Chicago
2829 North Albany Avenue
2829 North Albany Avenue

2829 North Albany Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1669938
Location

2829 North Albany Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2BR/2BA Garden Apartment in Heart of Logan Sq! Don't Miss Out!
Newly gut-rehabbed, condo-quality apartment with exposed brick! Located in the heart of Logan Square, this 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit features hardwood floors throughout the living areas, stainless steel appliances, stone tile bathroom. Central heat and air. Close to the Blue line, 90/94 and the heart of Logan Square. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building on a higher floor.

Amenities:
Garden, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 North Albany Avenue have any available units?
2829 North Albany Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2829 North Albany Avenue have?
Some of 2829 North Albany Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2829 North Albany Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2829 North Albany Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 North Albany Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2829 North Albany Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2829 North Albany Avenue offer parking?
No, 2829 North Albany Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2829 North Albany Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2829 North Albany Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 North Albany Avenue have a pool?
No, 2829 North Albany Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2829 North Albany Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2829 North Albany Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 North Albany Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2829 North Albany Avenue has units with dishwashers.
