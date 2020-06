Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors coffee bar

2BED/2BA DUPLEX W/ IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, GREAT LOCATION 2bed/2ba apartment in great Lincoln Park/Lakeview location! Duplex unit with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, private deck, and more! Walk to Whole Foods, Lincoln Avenue & Southport Corridor, and all the best restaurants and coffee shops in the city. Train and bus stops are both close by. Available now!