2822 N Albany Ave # 1

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities

spacious 3bed unit in prime Logan Square/Avondale! - Property Id: 303502



Come check out the vintage charm in this spacious 3 bedroom unit in prime Logan Square/Avondale!! Enjoy beautiful hardwood floors, large rooms, formal dining room, large eat-in kitchen, heat included, all within an extremely well-cared for building and property. At just 3 blocks from the Logan Square Blue Line stop, you're in the heart of bustling Logan Square and everything Logan Blvd/Kedzie/Milwaukee has to offer! Walk to EVERYTHING!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2822-n-albany-ave-%23-1-chicago-il/303502

No Dogs Allowed



