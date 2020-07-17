All apartments in Chicago
2822 N Albany Ave # 1

2822 North Albany Avenue · (773) 297-3974
Location

2822 North Albany Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
spacious 3bed unit in prime Logan Square/Avondale! - Property Id: 303502

Come check out the vintage charm in this spacious 3 bedroom unit in prime Logan Square/Avondale!! Enjoy beautiful hardwood floors, large rooms, formal dining room, large eat-in kitchen, heat included, all within an extremely well-cared for building and property. At just 3 blocks from the Logan Square Blue Line stop, you're in the heart of bustling Logan Square and everything Logan Blvd/Kedzie/Milwaukee has to offer! Walk to EVERYTHING!
Property Id 303502

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 N Albany Ave # 1 have any available units?
2822 N Albany Ave # 1 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 2822 N Albany Ave # 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2822 N Albany Ave # 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 N Albany Ave # 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2822 N Albany Ave # 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2822 N Albany Ave # 1 offer parking?
No, 2822 N Albany Ave # 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2822 N Albany Ave # 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2822 N Albany Ave # 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 N Albany Ave # 1 have a pool?
No, 2822 N Albany Ave # 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2822 N Albany Ave # 1 have accessible units?
No, 2822 N Albany Ave # 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 N Albany Ave # 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2822 N Albany Ave # 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2822 N Albany Ave # 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2822 N Albany Ave # 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
