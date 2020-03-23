2821 West 25th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Tastefully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment with in-unit laundry and 2 living spaces. This apartment is part of a 4 unit rental building with an interior private courtyard. This unit is located on the 2nd and 3rd floor of the front building. The 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms, a newly remodeled kitchen complete with brand new stainless steel appliances, and plenty of space for a dining room table and chairs and a full bath. Bonus upstairs family room, huge walk-in closet, 1/2 bath and 3rd bedroom. Public transportation is a breeze. Schools, shopping, and restaurants nearby.