Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:17 AM

2821 West 25th Place

2821 West 25th Place · (773) 294-9308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2821 West 25th Place, Chicago, IL 60623
Little Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Tastefully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment with in-unit laundry and 2 living spaces. This apartment is part of a 4 unit rental building with an interior private courtyard. This unit is located on the 2nd and 3rd floor of the front building. The 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms, a newly remodeled kitchen complete with brand new stainless steel appliances, and plenty of space for a dining room table and chairs and a full bath. Bonus upstairs family room, huge walk-in closet, 1/2 bath and 3rd bedroom. Public transportation is a breeze. Schools, shopping, and restaurants nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 West 25th Place have any available units?
2821 West 25th Place has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 West 25th Place have?
Some of 2821 West 25th Place's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 West 25th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2821 West 25th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 West 25th Place pet-friendly?
No, 2821 West 25th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2821 West 25th Place offer parking?
No, 2821 West 25th Place does not offer parking.
Does 2821 West 25th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 West 25th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 West 25th Place have a pool?
No, 2821 West 25th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2821 West 25th Place have accessible units?
No, 2821 West 25th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 West 25th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2821 West 25th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
