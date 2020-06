2811 West Lyndale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar gym

HOT LOGAN SQUARE- RENOVATED 2ND FLOOR UNIT ACROSS FROM BLUELINE/CALIFORNIA STOP, 5 BEDROOMS OR SOME ROOMS CAN BE USED AS OFFICE/DEN, WALK IN CLOSET, STORAGE ROOM, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, KITCHEN/LIVING ROOM COMBINATION, CERAMIC TILE, SS APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, LARGE CERAMIC TILE BATH WITH LARGE WALK IN SHOWER, NEAR LIBRARY, SHOPPING, STORES & NEAR MILWAUKEE AVE RESTAURANTS & BARS, REVOLUTION BREWING CO., THE BOILER ROOM, LOGAN BAR, MASADA, WEBSTERS WINE BAR, TAQUERIA MORAN, COFFEE SHOPS, MINUTES FROM 606 TRAIL, HUMBOLDT PARK, HAAS PARK, GYM, LOOP, I-90/94, WICKER PARK/BUCKTOWN, NO PETS, NO SMOKING BUILDING/UNIT. NO LAUNDRY IN UNIT/OR BUILDING, LAUNDROMAT 1 BLOCK AWAY, RESIDENTIAL PERMIT STREET PARKING AVAILABLE. AGENT RELATED TO OWNER.