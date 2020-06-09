All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2770 N WOLCOTT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2770 N WOLCOTT
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

2770 N WOLCOTT

2770 North Wolcott Avenue · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2770 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lincoln Park light filled corner townhome in cozy gated courtyard. Located in top rated Prescott Elementary school and Lincoln Park High School. This 4-level townhome checks all the boxes! 3Bed+den, 2 gar garage, incredible roof top deck, abundance of light, open second level with kitchen, grill deck, wet bar, 1/2 bath and open family room filled w/ windows. 3rd floor has corner master bedroom w/ organized closets and updated bath. 2nd full bath + large 2nd level corner bedroom. 4th level has huge bedroom w/ high ceilings and 3 walls of windows. Roof top deck w/ great views! Amazing outdoor living space. Pet friendly w/ additional pet fee. Available for immediate occupancy. 16-18 month lease term desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2770 N WOLCOTT have any available units?
2770 N WOLCOTT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2770 N WOLCOTT have?
Some of 2770 N WOLCOTT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2770 N WOLCOTT currently offering any rent specials?
2770 N WOLCOTT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2770 N WOLCOTT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2770 N WOLCOTT is pet friendly.
Does 2770 N WOLCOTT offer parking?
Yes, 2770 N WOLCOTT does offer parking.
Does 2770 N WOLCOTT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2770 N WOLCOTT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2770 N WOLCOTT have a pool?
No, 2770 N WOLCOTT does not have a pool.
Does 2770 N WOLCOTT have accessible units?
No, 2770 N WOLCOTT does not have accessible units.
Does 2770 N WOLCOTT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2770 N WOLCOTT does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2770 N WOLCOTT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4901 S Drexel Blvd
4901 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
2051 N Sedgwick
2051 N Sedgwick St
Chicago, IL 60614
One Superior Place
1 W Superior St
Chicago, IL 60654
25 E Delaware
25 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
Reside at 849
849 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
5049 S. Drexel Boulevard
5101 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1537 West Addison
1537 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
742 West Fullerton
742 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity