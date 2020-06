Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Little Village!

FULLY GUT RENOVATED UNITS EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE FULLY RENOVATED BATHROOM REFINISHED WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT CENTRAL HVAC LAUNDRY IN BASEMENT NO PETS NO PARKING TENANT PAYS GAS AND ELECTRIC GREAT LOCATION ON CORNER OF CALIFORNIA AND CERMAK WALKING DISTANCE TO PINK LINE CTA STOP AT CALIFORNIA *Photos may be of a similar unit in the building*