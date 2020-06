Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$875 - 1-Bed/1-Bath Condo - Heat Included in Cragin - 1Bed/1Bath Apartment with All Hardwood Floors,



Spacious Kitchen, Good Size Bedrooms.

Includes Heat and water.

Move-in ready.



$400 Move-in fee

No Security Deposit



For more details, or to set up a showing, leave your detail or text us your name and email to: 872-216-8664.



(RLNE4505736)