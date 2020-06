Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

STUNNNING TOTAL GUT REHAB UNIT 2 BED PLUS DEN. IN BUDLONG WOODS, BRAND NEW KITCHEN NEVER USED, ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE, GORGEOUS COUNTER TOPS, MODERN PROCELAIN FLOORS IN KITCHEN, BATH AND HALLWAY. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, BEDROOMS, AND DEN. UNIT COMES WITH ONE OUTDOOR PARKING SPOT, PRIVATE LARGE STORAGE ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER, NEAR BY TRANSPORTION, PARK, STORES.