Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:41 PM

2738 North Wilton Avenue

2738 North Wilton Avenue · (847) 899-9505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2738 North Wilton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming light-filled home with a spacious eat-in kitchen desirably located in Lincoln Park. Enjoy entertaining in a large living room with parquet wood floors and a wall of windows. Prepare meals in your sleek kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double sink, ample storage & meal prepare space, room for dining, and direct access to the rear deck overlooking the brown line. Two well-sized bedrooms with huge closets and easy access full bath. Coin laundry, extra storage room in the building for your convenience. Central air conditioning to help you weather summer days. Parking space available for an additional $50 per month. Great location near several grocery stores, delicious dining (notably Batters & Berries), shopping, Diversey EL stop, LSD, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2738 North Wilton Avenue have any available units?
2738 North Wilton Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2738 North Wilton Avenue have?
Some of 2738 North Wilton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2738 North Wilton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2738 North Wilton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2738 North Wilton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2738 North Wilton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2738 North Wilton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2738 North Wilton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2738 North Wilton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2738 North Wilton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2738 North Wilton Avenue have a pool?
No, 2738 North Wilton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2738 North Wilton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2738 North Wilton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2738 North Wilton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2738 North Wilton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
