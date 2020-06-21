2738 North Wilton Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking stainless steel air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming light-filled home with a spacious eat-in kitchen desirably located in Lincoln Park. Enjoy entertaining in a large living room with parquet wood floors and a wall of windows. Prepare meals in your sleek kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double sink, ample storage & meal prepare space, room for dining, and direct access to the rear deck overlooking the brown line. Two well-sized bedrooms with huge closets and easy access full bath. Coin laundry, extra storage room in the building for your convenience. Central air conditioning to help you weather summer days. Parking space available for an additional $50 per month. Great location near several grocery stores, delicious dining (notably Batters & Berries), shopping, Diversey EL stop, LSD, and so much more!