All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2733 N Seminary.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2733 N Seminary
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2733 N Seminary

2733 North Seminary Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2733 North Seminary Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/20 2 bed plus den/office 1 bath in awesome location! - Property Id: 280272

Incredible top floor 2 bed plus office/den 1 bath apartment in an unbeatable location. This 3 bedroom unit features hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a beautifully updated bathroom. Extra spacious living and dining room combo with fantastic natural lighting makes great for entertaining or for extra space for desks. Full-sized, updated bathroom with a newer tub and ceramic tiles. Location is steps from the Diversey Brown and Purple Lines and 4 blocks from the Fullerton Red Line. Steps to local nightlife, restaurants, and parks. No Security Deposit Required! Heat included! Free laundry and storage facilities on site! Outdoor space includes a private back porch and a shared yard! Easy street parking! Pets OK!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280272
Property Id 280272

(RLNE5784546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 N Seminary have any available units?
2733 N Seminary doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2733 N Seminary have?
Some of 2733 N Seminary's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2733 N Seminary currently offering any rent specials?
2733 N Seminary isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 N Seminary pet-friendly?
Yes, 2733 N Seminary is pet friendly.
Does 2733 N Seminary offer parking?
No, 2733 N Seminary does not offer parking.
Does 2733 N Seminary have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2733 N Seminary does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 N Seminary have a pool?
No, 2733 N Seminary does not have a pool.
Does 2733 N Seminary have accessible units?
No, 2733 N Seminary does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 N Seminary have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2733 N Seminary has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

8456 S Wabash Ave
8456 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
5339-5345 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5339 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1241 N Milwaukee
1241 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
Circa 922
922 W Washington Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
849-53 W Lill
849 West Lill Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
8155 S Ingleside Ave
8155 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
3247 North Seminary Ave. Apt.
3247 North Seminary Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1941 West Winnemac Ave. Apt.
1941 West Winnemac Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College