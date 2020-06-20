2733 N Seminary

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 2 bed plus den/office 1 bath in awesome location! - Property Id: 280272



Incredible top floor 2 bed plus office/den 1 bath apartment in an unbeatable location. This 3 bedroom unit features hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a beautifully updated bathroom. Extra spacious living and dining room combo with fantastic natural lighting makes great for entertaining or for extra space for desks. Full-sized, updated bathroom with a newer tub and ceramic tiles. Location is steps from the Diversey Brown and Purple Lines and 4 blocks from the Fullerton Red Line. Steps to local nightlife, restaurants, and parks. No Security Deposit Required! Heat included! Free laundry and storage facilities on site! Outdoor space includes a private back porch and a shared yard! Easy street parking! Pets OK!

