2728 North Hampden Court

Amenities
High floor studio facing east w/ outstanding views of lake and harbor. Newer style large scale windows (great view). Large closet space. Open kitchen floor plan. Bamboo floors. Well managed building w/ pool, door staff, new party room, new common hallway paint and carpet, on-site manager, engineers and more! Close to shopping, lake & more. No pets and no smoking. No Security deposit. Admin fee $300 non-refundable, key fob $25, Internet/cable hook up $50 (one time fee), Credit check $55. Tenant pays electric direct. Move in fees to building $500 and elevator deposit $150. Best deal, Ready now! *Parking extra ask.