All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2728 North Hampden Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2728 North Hampden Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

2728 North Hampden Court

2728 North Hampden Court · (773) 551-2273
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2728 North Hampden Court, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
elevator
key fob access
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
internet access
key fob access
High floor studio facing east w/ outstanding views of lake and harbor. Newer style large scale windows (great view). Large closet space. Open kitchen floor plan. Bamboo floors. Well managed building w/ pool, door staff, new party room, new common hallway paint and carpet, on-site manager, engineers and more! Close to shopping, lake & more. No pets and no smoking. No Security deposit. Admin fee $300 non-refundable, key fob $25, Internet/cable hook up $50 (one time fee), Credit check $55. Tenant pays electric direct. Move in fees to building $500 and elevator deposit $150. Best deal, Ready now! *Parking extra ask.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 North Hampden Court have any available units?
2728 North Hampden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2728 North Hampden Court have?
Some of 2728 North Hampden Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 North Hampden Court currently offering any rent specials?
2728 North Hampden Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 North Hampden Court pet-friendly?
No, 2728 North Hampden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2728 North Hampden Court offer parking?
Yes, 2728 North Hampden Court does offer parking.
Does 2728 North Hampden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2728 North Hampden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 North Hampden Court have a pool?
Yes, 2728 North Hampden Court has a pool.
Does 2728 North Hampden Court have accessible units?
No, 2728 North Hampden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 North Hampden Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2728 North Hampden Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2728 North Hampden Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2340 N Commonwealth Ave
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
2618-26 N Rockwell
2618 North Rockwell Street
Chicago, IL 60647
5233-37 S Greenwood
5237 South Greenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
The Residences at NEWCITY
1457 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60610
Catalyst
123 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street
Chicago, IL 60622
5125 S.kenwood Ave
5125 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
1632 W. Belmont
1632 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity