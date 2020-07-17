2724 West Chicago Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

West Town unit available on 7/15. This bright, two bedroom is a charmer with natural light and laminate hardwood floors throughout. The apartment is currently being repainted. Updates include stainless steel appliances, a new kitchen countertop and new flooring in the bathroom and bedrooms. Enjoy a shared laundry space and shared patio that is accessible from the unit. Close to public transportation (the Chicago Ave bus towards downtown is less than a half block away). The Western Metra station is also within walking distance. Easy street parking, no permits required. Walk to a small markets and restaurants including Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar, Kai Zan, Split-Rail, Spinning J, and Feed. Smith Park & Humboldt Park are near.