Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:28 PM

2724 West Chicago Avenue

2724 West Chicago Avenue · (708) 303-8368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2724 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
West Town unit available on 7/15. This bright, two bedroom is a charmer with natural light and laminate hardwood floors throughout. The apartment is currently being repainted. Updates include stainless steel appliances, a new kitchen countertop and new flooring in the bathroom and bedrooms. Enjoy a shared laundry space and shared patio that is accessible from the unit. Close to public transportation (the Chicago Ave bus towards downtown is less than a half block away). The Western Metra station is also within walking distance. Easy street parking, no permits required. Walk to a small markets and restaurants including Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar, Kai Zan, Split-Rail, Spinning J, and Feed. Smith Park & Humboldt Park are near.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 West Chicago Avenue have any available units?
2724 West Chicago Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2724 West Chicago Avenue have?
Some of 2724 West Chicago Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 West Chicago Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2724 West Chicago Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 West Chicago Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2724 West Chicago Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2724 West Chicago Avenue offer parking?
No, 2724 West Chicago Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2724 West Chicago Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2724 West Chicago Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 West Chicago Avenue have a pool?
No, 2724 West Chicago Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2724 West Chicago Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2724 West Chicago Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 West Chicago Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2724 West Chicago Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
