All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2710 North wilton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2710 North wilton Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

2710 North wilton Avenue

2710 North Wilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2710 North Wilton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lincoln Park for House 4 bed with den and 3 bath... Walk to Depaul, Red and Brown line at corner, retail, gyms, Nightlife, Jog to Oz Park, to Lake, Zoo.. this is it. It's all here outside your door. One car garage, with parking for 2 tandem cars behind (under el). Vintage charm - Hi ceilings , Vintage aesthetic .... and rental quality finishes. Island in Kitchen with offset eat in room to free up the dining room for work at home/kids/living space... give you huge bright open rooms. HUGE tall oversized windows allow the day to come inside and greet you. A massive sitting front porch hypnotizes you as you wave to your neighbors on this sleepy street. One of the upstairs bedrooms is tandem/has a second exit to kitchen leading to it which allows for privacy (perfect for roomates). Jack and Jill bath setup on 2nd level with double door situation allows for privacy and space... separate jacuzzi tub and walk in shower. The front master bedroom is oversized with walk in closet and three extra closets! Fireplace also. Faces east. The west facing bedroom also offers a walk in closet. On main level there are also two bedroms.. one is oversized / huge. There is also a den on main level off living room. Large basement with ~1000 sf of storage and laundry and extra/3rd full bath. Location location! In the Lincoln Park School District and The Alcott Grammar school (level1 K-8).Move in fee required $1200 unless pets then additional

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 North wilton Avenue have any available units?
2710 North wilton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 North wilton Avenue have?
Some of 2710 North wilton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 North wilton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2710 North wilton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 North wilton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2710 North wilton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2710 North wilton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2710 North wilton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2710 North wilton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 North wilton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 North wilton Avenue have a pool?
No, 2710 North wilton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2710 North wilton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2710 North wilton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 North wilton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 North wilton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2756 N. Pine Grove
2756 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
330 N Pine
330 North Pine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60644
Essex on the Park
808 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60610
The Addison - 915 W Addison St
915 West Addison Street
Chicago, IL 60657
Park Michigan Apartments
1212 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
2315 N Southport Ave
2315 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Roosevelt Collection Lofts
1135 S Delano Ct E
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College