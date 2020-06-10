2710 North wilton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lincoln Park for House 4 bed with den and 3 bath... Walk to Depaul, Red and Brown line at corner, retail, gyms, Nightlife, Jog to Oz Park, to Lake, Zoo.. this is it. It's all here outside your door. One car garage, with parking for 2 tandem cars behind (under el). Vintage charm - Hi ceilings , Vintage aesthetic .... and rental quality finishes. Island in Kitchen with offset eat in room to free up the dining room for work at home/kids/living space... give you huge bright open rooms. HUGE tall oversized windows allow the day to come inside and greet you. A massive sitting front porch hypnotizes you as you wave to your neighbors on this sleepy street. One of the upstairs bedrooms is tandem/has a second exit to kitchen leading to it which allows for privacy (perfect for roomates). Jack and Jill bath setup on 2nd level with double door situation allows for privacy and space... separate jacuzzi tub and walk in shower. The front master bedroom is oversized with walk in closet and three extra closets! Fireplace also. Faces east. The west facing bedroom also offers a walk in closet. On main level there are also two bedroms.. one is oversized / huge. There is also a den on main level off living room. Large basement with ~1000 sf of storage and laundry and extra/3rd full bath. Location location! In the Lincoln Park School District and The Alcott Grammar school (level1 K-8).Move in fee required $1200 unless pets then additional