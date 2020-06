Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

2Bed/2bath Penthouse, Available NOW! MUST SEE!

This bright, beautiful 2 bed 2 bath penthouse located in the heart of Avondale is AVAILABLE NOW! Features include vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, marble bathroom, whirlpool tub, and a cozy fireplace. This condo also has a huge walk-in master closet, spacious balcony, in unit laundry and garage parking INCLUDED! Must see!!