2641 Potomac
2641 Potomac

2641 W Potomac Ave · (773) 938-0036
Location

2641 W Potomac Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Rarely available new construction duplex in Wicker Park features four bedrooms plus large den/family room, wet bar, three baths, over 2900 SF! Fully upgraded island kitchen with custom lighting, quartz countertops, contemporary cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with gas range, dishwasher, built-in microwave, over sized top of the line fridge, hardwood floors, huge bedrooms, great closet/storage space, top of the line bathrooms, back deck, in unit laundry and garage available! Beautiful condo quality plus; truly a must see! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 Potomac have any available units?
2641 Potomac has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2641 Potomac have?
Some of 2641 Potomac's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2641 Potomac currently offering any rent specials?
2641 Potomac is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 Potomac pet-friendly?
No, 2641 Potomac is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2641 Potomac offer parking?
Yes, 2641 Potomac offers parking.
Does 2641 Potomac have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641 Potomac does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 Potomac have a pool?
No, 2641 Potomac does not have a pool.
Does 2641 Potomac have accessible units?
No, 2641 Potomac does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 Potomac have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2641 Potomac has units with dishwashers.
