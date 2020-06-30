2641 Potomac

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Rarely available new construction duplex in Wicker Park features four bedrooms plus large den/family room, wet bar, three baths, over 2900 SF! Fully upgraded island kitchen with custom lighting, quartz countertops, contemporary cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with gas range, dishwasher, built-in microwave, over sized top of the line fridge, hardwood floors, huge bedrooms, great closet/storage space, top of the line bathrooms, back deck, in unit laundry and garage available! Beautiful condo quality plus; truly a must see! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease