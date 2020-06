Amenities

2Bed, 2 Bath in Bucktown - Laundry in Unit!

This spacious 1,360 sq ft 2 BR + bonus room 1 Bath in West Bucktown is available for rent starting May 1st. 2 minute walk to bus (drops right to train) or 17 min walk to train. Plenty of street parking. Pets are welcome. Laundry in unit. Updated kitchen. Large closets. Soaring 9ft ceilings throughout. Huge outdoor balcony for grilling and entertaining. Additional storage in basement included in rent.

