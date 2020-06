Amenities

Sunny, spacious Logan Square property close to the 606 trail. New kitchen with stainless appliances (including dishwasher) and brand-new bathroom. Central heat. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, and nightlife, and only (2) blocks to Palmer Square Park, (2) blocks to California Blue Line CTA stop and (2) blocks to the Kedzie CTA bus. Small dog (restrictions apply) or cat OK with additional fee. Off-street parking is available for an additional monthly fee.