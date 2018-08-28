2626 N Lakeview Ave Apt 1206

Amenities

This charming studio is located in the Lincoln Park area. This renowned and well maintained building is only one street across of Lake Michigan. 24 hour door man. There are magnificent lobby.,mail room, fitness center, laundry facility and dry cleaning store on the first floor. Big loading area for move in and out. Meeting room on the 2nd floor. Roof top swimming pool and BBQ area. Inside the unit you have hardwood floor throughout. Big walk in closet when you enter the unit and kitchen has granite countertops, range/oven and refrigerator. Another big walk in closet before you enter the bath room. Bath room has been upgraded with mosaic tile wall, vanity, medicine cabinet, toilet and bath tub. Newer and more efficient A/C and heating system was installed. Look through the windows with Lake Michigan view without being blocked by other buildings. No pet(s), no smoking. Available on 7/1/2020. You really do not want to miss this. Please call Lawrence at 7089877414.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5796975)