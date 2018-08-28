All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2626 N Lakeview Ave Apt 1206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2626 N Lakeview Ave Apt 1206
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2626 N Lakeview Ave Apt 1206

2626 North Lakeview Avenue · (708) 987-7414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2626 North Lakeview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1206 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
This charming studio is located in the Lincoln Park area. This renowned and well maintained building is only one street across of Lake Michigan. 24 hour door man. There are magnificent lobby.,mail room, fitness center, laundry facility and dry cleaning store on the first floor. Big loading area for move in and out. Meeting room on the 2nd floor. Roof top swimming pool and BBQ area. Inside the unit you have hardwood floor throughout. Big walk in closet when you enter the unit and kitchen has granite countertops, range/oven and refrigerator. Another big walk in closet before you enter the bath room. Bath room has been upgraded with mosaic tile wall, vanity, medicine cabinet, toilet and bath tub. Newer and more efficient A/C and heating system was installed. Look through the windows with Lake Michigan view without being blocked by other buildings. No pet(s), no smoking. Available on 7/1/2020. You really do not want to miss this. Please call Lawrence at 7089877414.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 N Lakeview Ave Apt 1206 have any available units?
2626 N Lakeview Ave Apt 1206 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2626 N Lakeview Ave Apt 1206 have?
Some of 2626 N Lakeview Ave Apt 1206's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 N Lakeview Ave Apt 1206 currently offering any rent specials?
2626 N Lakeview Ave Apt 1206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 N Lakeview Ave Apt 1206 pet-friendly?
No, 2626 N Lakeview Ave Apt 1206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2626 N Lakeview Ave Apt 1206 offer parking?
No, 2626 N Lakeview Ave Apt 1206 does not offer parking.
Does 2626 N Lakeview Ave Apt 1206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2626 N Lakeview Ave Apt 1206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 N Lakeview Ave Apt 1206 have a pool?
Yes, 2626 N Lakeview Ave Apt 1206 has a pool.
Does 2626 N Lakeview Ave Apt 1206 have accessible units?
No, 2626 N Lakeview Ave Apt 1206 does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 N Lakeview Ave Apt 1206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2626 N Lakeview Ave Apt 1206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2626 N Lakeview Ave Apt 1206?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5452 S Ellis
5452 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
3054-58 N Greenview / 1507-11 W Barry
3054 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
6829 S King Dr
6829 S King Dr
Chicago, IL 60637
8155 S Ingleside Ave
8155 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
350 W Oakdale
350 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
3525 N. Wilton Apt.
3525 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
2157 North Damen
2157 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Echelon Chicago
353 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity