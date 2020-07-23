2626 North Lakeview Avenue.

Amenities

This East Lincoln Park one bedroom on the 38th floor has it all! Enjoy stunning views of the park, lake, and harbor from every window of this open floor plan. The unit features hardwood floors throughout, oversize king-sized bedroom with plush carpeting, dark granite countertops with breakfast bar, white custom cabinetry, designer lighting, tons of closet space (4 total), and marble flooring/surround in the bathroom. Rent includes bonus storage unit inside building, heat, basic cable, water, trash service, and internet. Enjoy building amenities such as 24/7 door staff, outdoor gas grills, bike storage, exercise room, card system laundry room, outdoor pool, sundeck, dry cleaners, kids playroom, onsite management, and more! An assigned large corner garage parking space is available for an additional $170/mo. Pets up to 30 lbs are welcome (no more than 1 dog or 1 cat) additional non-refundable pet deposit of $450 is required. No security deposit is required. A non-refundable move-in fee of $500 and a new lease fee of $598.26 is required. A 2-year discounted lease option is available.