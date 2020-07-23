All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 20 2020 at 8:01 AM

2626 North Lakeview Avenue

2626 North Lakeview Avenue · (630) 688-8161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2626 North Lakeview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
This East Lincoln Park one bedroom on the 38th floor has it all! Enjoy stunning views of the park, lake, and harbor from every window of this open floor plan. The unit features hardwood floors throughout, oversize king-sized bedroom with plush carpeting, dark granite countertops with breakfast bar, white custom cabinetry, designer lighting, tons of closet space (4 total), and marble flooring/surround in the bathroom. Rent includes bonus storage unit inside building, heat, basic cable, water, trash service, and internet. Enjoy building amenities such as 24/7 door staff, outdoor gas grills, bike storage, exercise room, card system laundry room, outdoor pool, sundeck, dry cleaners, kids playroom, onsite management, and more! An assigned large corner garage parking space is available for an additional $170/mo. Pets up to 30 lbs are welcome (no more than 1 dog or 1 cat) additional non-refundable pet deposit of $450 is required. No security deposit is required. A non-refundable move-in fee of $500 and a new lease fee of $598.26 is required. A 2-year discounted lease option is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 North Lakeview Avenue have any available units?
2626 North Lakeview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2626 North Lakeview Avenue have?
Some of 2626 North Lakeview Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 North Lakeview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2626 North Lakeview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 North Lakeview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2626 North Lakeview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2626 North Lakeview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2626 North Lakeview Avenue offers parking.
Does 2626 North Lakeview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2626 North Lakeview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 North Lakeview Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2626 North Lakeview Avenue has a pool.
Does 2626 North Lakeview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2626 North Lakeview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 North Lakeview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2626 North Lakeview Avenue has units with dishwashers.

