All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2616 N. Clark St. 04.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2616 N. Clark St. 04
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2616 N. Clark St. 04

2616 North Clark Street · (312) 607-3536
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2616 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 04 · Avail. now

$2,635

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2616 N. Clark St. - Property Id: 319072

Welcome to The Neighborhood Hotel; a collection of 14 meticulously designed units in the heart of the Arlington Deming Historic District in Lincoln Park. Originally built in 1893, the building is a notable example in Chicago of the German Renaissance Revival style and exhibits characteristic limestone cladding, projecting bays, and stepped gables. A beautiful collision of new and old was the inspiration behind the renovation. Rebel House Design - known to surprise, delight and inspire - is the creative force behind the interiors. The vintage details of the building have been preserved while blasting the space with light, clean lines and 21st century conveniences. The original banister and staircase boldly greet guests and channel the walk-up charm. Units can be rented furnished or unfurnished. This unit features high ceilings and offer North East exposure. Very large 14'x17' second bedroom. We are flexible and will consider all lease terms.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2616-n.-clark-st.-chicago-il-unit-04/319072
Property Id 319072

(RLNE5943184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 N. Clark St. 04 have any available units?
2616 N. Clark St. 04 has a unit available for $2,635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 2616 N. Clark St. 04 currently offering any rent specials?
2616 N. Clark St. 04 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 N. Clark St. 04 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2616 N. Clark St. 04 is pet friendly.
Does 2616 N. Clark St. 04 offer parking?
No, 2616 N. Clark St. 04 does not offer parking.
Does 2616 N. Clark St. 04 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 N. Clark St. 04 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 N. Clark St. 04 have a pool?
No, 2616 N. Clark St. 04 does not have a pool.
Does 2616 N. Clark St. 04 have accessible units?
No, 2616 N. Clark St. 04 does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 N. Clark St. 04 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2616 N. Clark St. 04 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2616 N. Clark St. 04 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2616 N. Clark St. 04 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2616 N. Clark St. 04?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2834-38 N Orchard
2834 North Orchard Street
Chicago, IL 60657
1325 N Wells
1325 North Wells
Chicago, IL 60610
5832 W North Ave
5832 W North Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
The Blackwood
5200 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd
Chicago, IL 60656
Luxe on Chicago
1838 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
2152 West Fletcher St. Apt.
2152 West Fletcher Street
Chicago, IL 60618
One East Delaware
1 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity