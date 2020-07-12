2616 N. Clark St. 04

Amenities

Welcome to The Neighborhood Hotel; a collection of 14 meticulously designed units in the heart of the Arlington Deming Historic District in Lincoln Park. Originally built in 1893, the building is a notable example in Chicago of the German Renaissance Revival style and exhibits characteristic limestone cladding, projecting bays, and stepped gables. A beautiful collision of new and old was the inspiration behind the renovation. Rebel House Design - known to surprise, delight and inspire - is the creative force behind the interiors. The vintage details of the building have been preserved while blasting the space with light, clean lines and 21st century conveniences. The original banister and staircase boldly greet guests and channel the walk-up charm. Units can be rented furnished or unfurnished. This unit features high ceilings and offer North East exposure. Very large 14'x17' second bedroom. We are flexible and will consider all lease terms.

