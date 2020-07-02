2615 NORTH SOUTHPORT AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect Vintage 2B, 1 B w/ patio and FREE laundry in Gorgeous Lincoln Park Available 6/1

Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in the heart of Lincoln Park available 6/1. This vintage charmer has hardwood floors, high ceilings, dishwasher and lots of natural sunlight. Patio for entertaining and free laundry in the building. Unit has separate dining room, plenty of storage space. Short walk to public trans, great shops, beautiful parks and terrific restaurants. Bring along your small dog or cat for a small fee.