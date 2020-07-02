All apartments in Chicago
2615 NORTH SOUTHPORT AVENUE
2615 NORTH SOUTHPORT AVENUE

2615 North Southport Avenue · (917) 232-2277
Location

2615 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Perfect Vintage 2B, 1 B w/ patio and FREE laundry in Gorgeous Lincoln Park Available 6/1
Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in the heart of Lincoln Park available 6/1. This vintage charmer has hardwood floors, high ceilings, dishwasher and lots of natural sunlight. Patio for entertaining and free laundry in the building. Unit has separate dining room, plenty of storage space. Short walk to public trans, great shops, beautiful parks and terrific restaurants. Bring along your small dog or cat for a small fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 NORTH SOUTHPORT AVENUE have any available units?
2615 NORTH SOUTHPORT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 NORTH SOUTHPORT AVENUE have?
Some of 2615 NORTH SOUTHPORT AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 NORTH SOUTHPORT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2615 NORTH SOUTHPORT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 NORTH SOUTHPORT AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2615 NORTH SOUTHPORT AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2615 NORTH SOUTHPORT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2615 NORTH SOUTHPORT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2615 NORTH SOUTHPORT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 NORTH SOUTHPORT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 NORTH SOUTHPORT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2615 NORTH SOUTHPORT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2615 NORTH SOUTHPORT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2615 NORTH SOUTHPORT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 NORTH SOUTHPORT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 NORTH SOUTHPORT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
