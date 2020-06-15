All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2605 East 92nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2605 East 92nd Street
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:04 AM

2605 East 92nd Street

2605 East 92nd Street · (630) 216-4511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2605 East 92nd Street, Chicago, IL 60617
Calumet Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***2 BDRM / HARDWOOD FLOORS / RECENTLY UPDATED BATH / PRIVATE LAUNDRY ROOM /GARAGE*** - 2 Bedroom - First floor unit - Recently Updated - Modern Floor Plan - Hardwood Floors - Shared garage - Pet Friendly - Professionally Managed - Tenant pays gas and electric -Private laundry room with washer and dryer hook up in basement Tenant is responsible for paying gas and electric. The application fee is $60 per adult 18 and over. Renters Insurance is required to move in. All approved applicants will have a $150.00 lease administrative fee added to your total move in funds required. This fee will not go towards any other deposits, move in fees, or rent. Qualified tenants will pay first months rent & $250.00 non refundable move in fee to move in. Less then qualified may be approved but with extra requirements. Pet fees will apply if applicable. This home is for rent exclusively by GC Realty & Development, LLC. This property is professionally managed by GC Realty & Development,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 East 92nd Street have any available units?
2605 East 92nd Street has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 East 92nd Street have?
Some of 2605 East 92nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 East 92nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2605 East 92nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 East 92nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 East 92nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2605 East 92nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2605 East 92nd Street does offer parking.
Does 2605 East 92nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 East 92nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 East 92nd Street have a pool?
No, 2605 East 92nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2605 East 92nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2605 East 92nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 East 92nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 East 92nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2605 East 92nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Grace Shores
639 West Grace Street
Chicago, IL 60613
450 W. Melrose
450 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657
2230 N Orchard
2230 N Orchard St
Chicago, IL 60614
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
The Lofts at River East
445 E Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60611
2920-26 North Burling
2920 N Burling St
Chicago, IL 60657
2300 North Clark
2300 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
1632 W. Belmont
1632 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity