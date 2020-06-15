2605 East 92nd Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***2 BDRM / HARDWOOD FLOORS / RECENTLY UPDATED BATH / PRIVATE LAUNDRY ROOM /GARAGE*** - 2 Bedroom - First floor unit - Recently Updated - Modern Floor Plan - Hardwood Floors - Shared garage - Pet Friendly - Professionally Managed - Tenant pays gas and electric -Private laundry room with washer and dryer hook up in basement Tenant is responsible for paying gas and electric. The application fee is $60 per adult 18 and over. Renters Insurance is required to move in. All approved applicants will have a $150.00 lease administrative fee added to your total move in funds required. This fee will not go towards any other deposits, move in fees, or rent. Qualified tenants will pay first months rent & $250.00 non refundable move in fee to move in. Less then qualified may be approved but with extra requirements. Pet fees will apply if applicable. This home is for rent exclusively by GC Realty & Development, LLC. This property is professionally managed by GC Realty & Development,