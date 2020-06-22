All apartments in Chicago
2596 North Sawyer Avenue
2596 North Sawyer Avenue

2596 North Sawyer Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1832783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2596 North Sawyer Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Recently Renovated 1BR/1BA in Logan Square
This must see one bedroom, one bathroom apartment located near the heart of Logan Square features hardwood floors, granite counter tops in kitchen, and marble bathroom. Washer & Dryer In Unit. Central Heat & Air. Cats Welcome. Parking Available for additional fee per month. Within walking distance of CTA Blue Line, restaurants, night life, shopping, and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.

Amenities:
Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2596 North Sawyer Avenue have any available units?
2596 North Sawyer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2596 North Sawyer Avenue have?
Some of 2596 North Sawyer Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2596 North Sawyer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2596 North Sawyer Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2596 North Sawyer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2596 North Sawyer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2596 North Sawyer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2596 North Sawyer Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2596 North Sawyer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2596 North Sawyer Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2596 North Sawyer Avenue have a pool?
No, 2596 North Sawyer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2596 North Sawyer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2596 North Sawyer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2596 North Sawyer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2596 North Sawyer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
