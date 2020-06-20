257 West 22nd Place

Amenities

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Beautiful newly remodeled 2Bed/1bath apt for rent right in CHINATOWN! Hardwood floors throughout and furniture ready (beds, TV, sofa, dining table, chairs, coffee table..etc). Kitchen with granite countertop and fully equipped with stainless steel refrigerator/stove, microwave..etc. Central heating and cooling system. Utilities of water, gas, electricity, and the internet are all included. Few mins walk to shops, local restaurants, grocery stores, library, banks, schools, park, bus stop and CTA Red Line train stations..etc. Close to Downtown and all major highways. Credit and background check required.