Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:53 AM

257 West 22nd Place

257 West 22nd Place · (773) 886-0660
Location

257 West 22nd Place, Chicago, IL 60616
Armour Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Beautiful newly remodeled 2Bed/1bath apt for rent right in CHINATOWN! Hardwood floors throughout and furniture ready (beds, TV, sofa, dining table, chairs, coffee table..etc). Kitchen with granite countertop and fully equipped with stainless steel refrigerator/stove, microwave..etc. Central heating and cooling system. Utilities of water, gas, electricity, and the internet are all included. Few mins walk to shops, local restaurants, grocery stores, library, banks, schools, park, bus stop and CTA Red Line train stations..etc. Close to Downtown and all major highways. Credit and background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 West 22nd Place have any available units?
257 West 22nd Place has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 257 West 22nd Place have?
Some of 257 West 22nd Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 West 22nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
257 West 22nd Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 West 22nd Place pet-friendly?
No, 257 West 22nd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 257 West 22nd Place offer parking?
No, 257 West 22nd Place does not offer parking.
Does 257 West 22nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 West 22nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 West 22nd Place have a pool?
No, 257 West 22nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 257 West 22nd Place have accessible units?
No, 257 West 22nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 257 West 22nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 257 West 22nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
