Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:38 PM

2551 South Christiana Avenue

2551 South Christiana Avenue · (312) 444-0981
Location

2551 South Christiana Avenue, Chicago, IL 60623
Little Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Clean, beautiful, and in one amazing location. This recently updated, 3rd-floor walkup unit features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, dining room, and separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Fully updated bathrooms, clean and modern features throughout. Near some amazing culinary treats, grocery stores, and transportation. Parking available for an additional fee. Laundromat located down the block, Cermak produce is across the street. This unit will not last long so apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2551 South Christiana Avenue have any available units?
2551 South Christiana Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 2551 South Christiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2551 South Christiana Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2551 South Christiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2551 South Christiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2551 South Christiana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2551 South Christiana Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2551 South Christiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2551 South Christiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2551 South Christiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 2551 South Christiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2551 South Christiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2551 South Christiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2551 South Christiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2551 South Christiana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2551 South Christiana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2551 South Christiana Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
