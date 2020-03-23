2551 South Christiana Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Clean, beautiful, and in one amazing location. This recently updated, 3rd-floor walkup unit features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, dining room, and separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Fully updated bathrooms, clean and modern features throughout. Near some amazing culinary treats, grocery stores, and transportation. Parking available for an additional fee. Laundromat located down the block, Cermak produce is across the street. This unit will not last long so apply today!