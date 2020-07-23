All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2549 W Haddon Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2549 W Haddon Ave 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2549 W Haddon Ave 1

2549 West Haddon Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2549 West Haddon Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2549 WEST HADDON AVENUE, #1 - Property Id: 322064

Single family house in Ukranian Village/Humboldt Park with parking! Available 7/1
Quaint & cute single-family home with 2 beds and 1 bath located in Ukrainian Village/Humboldt. Spacious house boasts exposed brick, hardwood floors, lots of natural light,a kitchen with SS appliances and a gas range oven, ceiling fans, decent sized bedrooms, radiator heating, and window cooling system, large back deck, one garage spot included and a second space if needed for an additional fee. Pets permitted. Yard, grass, suburb living in the city for less than $2500! Fresh coat of light grey paint throughout. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.

Amenities:
Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2549-w-haddon-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/322064
Property Id 322064

(RLNE5956256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2549 W Haddon Ave 1 have any available units?
2549 W Haddon Ave 1 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2549 W Haddon Ave 1 have?
Some of 2549 W Haddon Ave 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2549 W Haddon Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2549 W Haddon Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2549 W Haddon Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2549 W Haddon Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2549 W Haddon Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2549 W Haddon Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 2549 W Haddon Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2549 W Haddon Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2549 W Haddon Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 2549 W Haddon Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2549 W Haddon Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 2549 W Haddon Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2549 W Haddon Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2549 W Haddon Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2549 W Haddon Ave 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4844 N. Rockwell Apt.
4844 North Rockwell Street
Chicago, IL 60625
1135 W. Pratt
1135 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
2954 North Racine Ave. Apt.
2954 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Axis
441 E Erie St
Chicago, IL 60611
1601-15 W Berteau
1601 West Berteau Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
5300 S Drexel
5300 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Eleven40
1140 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt.
3915 North Janssen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity