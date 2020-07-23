2549 W Haddon Ave 1

Amenities

Single family house in Ukranian Village/Humboldt Park with parking! Available 7/1

Quaint & cute single-family home with 2 beds and 1 bath located in Ukrainian Village/Humboldt. Spacious house boasts exposed brick, hardwood floors, lots of natural light,a kitchen with SS appliances and a gas range oven, ceiling fans, decent sized bedrooms, radiator heating, and window cooling system, large back deck, one garage spot included and a second space if needed for an additional fee. Pets permitted. Yard, grass, suburb living in the city for less than $2500! Fresh coat of light grey paint throughout. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.



