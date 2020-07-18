All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2539 WEST NORTH 2C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2539 WEST NORTH 2C
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2539 WEST NORTH 2C

2539 West North Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2539 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2C · Avail. Sep 1

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 2C Available 09/01/20 2539 WEST NORTH, #2C - Property Id: 314135

One of a kind 2 bed 2 bath timber loft with parking in West Town available 9/1!
This absolutely stunning 2 bed 2 bath timber loft with soaring 13' ceilings is available beginning 9/1. Gorgeous wood throughout, from floor to the ceiling! Eat-in kitchen with stone counter and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and exposed brick! Large bedrooms with great walk in closet space and neutral carpet. Central heat/AC, and washer/dryer in unit. Beautiful shared roof top deck boasts views of the Chicago skyline. Parking INCLUDED at this price (1 uncovered space). Killer location near grocery stores, shopping, nightlife and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
Balcony, Outdoor Space, Loft, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2539-west-north-chicago-il-unit-2c/314135
Property Id 314135

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5956050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2539 WEST NORTH 2C have any available units?
2539 WEST NORTH 2C has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2539 WEST NORTH 2C have?
Some of 2539 WEST NORTH 2C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2539 WEST NORTH 2C currently offering any rent specials?
2539 WEST NORTH 2C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 WEST NORTH 2C pet-friendly?
No, 2539 WEST NORTH 2C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2539 WEST NORTH 2C offer parking?
Yes, 2539 WEST NORTH 2C offers parking.
Does 2539 WEST NORTH 2C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2539 WEST NORTH 2C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 WEST NORTH 2C have a pool?
No, 2539 WEST NORTH 2C does not have a pool.
Does 2539 WEST NORTH 2C have accessible units?
No, 2539 WEST NORTH 2C does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 WEST NORTH 2C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2539 WEST NORTH 2C has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2539 WEST NORTH 2C?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7925 S Phillips
7925 S Phillips Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
Kenmore Apartments
6119 N Kenmore Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
2319 N Southport
2319 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
7657 S Morgan
7657 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60620
7938 S Hermitage
7938 S Hermitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
447 N Austin
447 N Austin Blvd
Chicago, IL 60644
Reside 707
707 W Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
2152 West Fletcher St. Apt.
2152 West Fletcher Street
Chicago, IL 60618

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity