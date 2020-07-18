Amenities

Unit 2C Available 09/01/20 2539 WEST NORTH, #2C - Property Id: 314135



One of a kind 2 bed 2 bath timber loft with parking in West Town available 9/1!

This absolutely stunning 2 bed 2 bath timber loft with soaring 13' ceilings is available beginning 9/1. Gorgeous wood throughout, from floor to the ceiling! Eat-in kitchen with stone counter and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and exposed brick! Large bedrooms with great walk in closet space and neutral carpet. Central heat/AC, and washer/dryer in unit. Beautiful shared roof top deck boasts views of the Chicago skyline. Parking INCLUDED at this price (1 uncovered space). Killer location near grocery stores, shopping, nightlife and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty



No Dogs Allowed



