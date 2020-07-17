2539 West Iowa Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking

Vintage rehabbed one bedroom in Ukrainian Village. Clean and bright, featuring large living area, spacious bedroom and kitchen, plenty of closet space, and natural light. Private outdoor space overlooking tranquil landscaped courtyard. Huge 10x10 private basement storage lockers (included in rent). Coin operated Laundry in building. Plenty of restaurants and shops located steps from unit and just a few short blocks from bustling Division St. & Chicago Ave. Pets OK with approval and small pet deposit. Easy permit parking. Unit will be painted with neutral colors prior to new tenants moving in.