Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:06 AM

2539 West Iowa Street

2539 West Iowa Street · (305) 934-1446
Location

2539 West Iowa Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Vintage rehabbed one bedroom in Ukrainian Village. Clean and bright, featuring large living area, spacious bedroom and kitchen, plenty of closet space, and natural light. Private outdoor space overlooking tranquil landscaped courtyard. Huge 10x10 private basement storage lockers (included in rent). Coin operated Laundry in building. Plenty of restaurants and shops located steps from unit and just a few short blocks from bustling Division St. & Chicago Ave. Pets OK with approval and small pet deposit. Easy permit parking. Unit will be painted with neutral colors prior to new tenants moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2539 West Iowa Street have any available units?
2539 West Iowa Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2539 West Iowa Street have?
Some of 2539 West Iowa Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2539 West Iowa Street currently offering any rent specials?
2539 West Iowa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 West Iowa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2539 West Iowa Street is pet friendly.
Does 2539 West Iowa Street offer parking?
Yes, 2539 West Iowa Street offers parking.
Does 2539 West Iowa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2539 West Iowa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 West Iowa Street have a pool?
No, 2539 West Iowa Street does not have a pool.
Does 2539 West Iowa Street have accessible units?
No, 2539 West Iowa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 West Iowa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2539 West Iowa Street has units with dishwashers.

