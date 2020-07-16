All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

2533 W. Congress 2W

2533 W Congress Pkwy · (708) 774-2467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2533 W Congress Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2W · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2533 W. Congress - Property Id: 254212

Experience the modern lifestyle in this intimate walk up boutique three flat. Spectacular two bedroom, two bathroom apartment. Open floor plan with magnificent tall, floor to ceiling windows to provide all the natural sunlight. Gorgeous chef's kitchen with elegant quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Richly stained hardwood floors. Designer lighting throughout. Extensive eat in breakfast bar. Exceptional master bedroom that features a dreamy walk in closet, your own master bathroom with a frame-less enclosed stand up shower and his & hers vanity. A large second bedroom and second bathroom with luxury Italian porcelain bath. Private deck and in unit washer and dryer. Minutes to downtown and a walk to the blue line. Unfortunately during this time we are limited on being able to show the unit. For more information, or a virtual tour, contact Kim at kim@platinumhomeschicago.com.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254212
Property Id 254212

(RLNE5864717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2533 W. Congress 2W have any available units?
2533 W. Congress 2W has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2533 W. Congress 2W have?
Some of 2533 W. Congress 2W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2533 W. Congress 2W currently offering any rent specials?
2533 W. Congress 2W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2533 W. Congress 2W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2533 W. Congress 2W is pet friendly.
Does 2533 W. Congress 2W offer parking?
No, 2533 W. Congress 2W does not offer parking.
Does 2533 W. Congress 2W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2533 W. Congress 2W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2533 W. Congress 2W have a pool?
No, 2533 W. Congress 2W does not have a pool.
Does 2533 W. Congress 2W have accessible units?
No, 2533 W. Congress 2W does not have accessible units.
Does 2533 W. Congress 2W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2533 W. Congress 2W has units with dishwashers.
