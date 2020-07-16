2533 W. Congress 2W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

2533 W. Congress - Property Id: 254212



Experience the modern lifestyle in this intimate walk up boutique three flat. Spectacular two bedroom, two bathroom apartment. Open floor plan with magnificent tall, floor to ceiling windows to provide all the natural sunlight. Gorgeous chef's kitchen with elegant quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Richly stained hardwood floors. Designer lighting throughout. Extensive eat in breakfast bar. Exceptional master bedroom that features a dreamy walk in closet, your own master bathroom with a frame-less enclosed stand up shower and his & hers vanity. A large second bedroom and second bathroom with luxury Italian porcelain bath. Private deck and in unit washer and dryer. Minutes to downtown and a walk to the blue line. Unfortunately during this time we are limited on being able to show the unit. For more information, or a virtual tour, contact Kim at kim@platinumhomeschicago.com.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254212

Property Id 254212



(RLNE5864717)