All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2509 W. Winnemac.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2509 W. Winnemac
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:10 PM

2509 W. Winnemac

2509 West Winnemac Avenue · (773) 360-0456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2509 West Winnemac Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Video Tour of similar unit available. Bright and Spacious 1 bedroom apartment with eat-in kitchen in Lincoln Square/ RavenswoodThis unit offers a roomy floor plan with generous closet space and hardwood flooring throughout. Free Heat and water. Laundry and storage are conveniently-located in the building. A mini-balcony is off the kitchen, which is perfect for getting a quick check of the weather. Cats are welcome here, but sorry - no dogs. This great building is steps away from all the great offerings of Lincoln Square. The 11 Bus is steps away, and the Brown line stop is a mere 3 blocks, taking you to North Center, Lake View, Lincoln Park, and all the way to the Loop. This is truly a great property run by a wonderful, responsive landlord.Please note for this apartment: $39.95 application fee per adult occupant to run credit, background. If accepted, there is a one time $400 move-in fee due at lease signing. No security deposit.Photos may be of a similar unit in the building. MyTown6141

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 W. Winnemac have any available units?
2509 W. Winnemac doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 2509 W. Winnemac currently offering any rent specials?
2509 W. Winnemac isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 W. Winnemac pet-friendly?
No, 2509 W. Winnemac is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2509 W. Winnemac offer parking?
No, 2509 W. Winnemac does not offer parking.
Does 2509 W. Winnemac have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 W. Winnemac does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 W. Winnemac have a pool?
No, 2509 W. Winnemac does not have a pool.
Does 2509 W. Winnemac have accessible units?
No, 2509 W. Winnemac does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 W. Winnemac have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 W. Winnemac does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 W. Winnemac have units with air conditioning?
No, 2509 W. Winnemac does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2509 W. Winnemac?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2735 N Wayne Ave
2735 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Grand Plaza
540 N State St
Chicago, IL 60654
Ellis Court
5301 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1334-40 E Hyde Park Blvd
1334 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
1849-51 W Cornelia / 3449-55 N Wolcott
1849 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Belmont by Reside Flats
425 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1350 Lake Shore Drive
1350 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60610
4808 North Paulina Apt.
4808 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity