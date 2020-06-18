2509 W. Winnemac

Amenities

Video Tour of similar unit available. Bright and Spacious 1 bedroom apartment with eat-in kitchen in Lincoln Square/ RavenswoodThis unit offers a roomy floor plan with generous closet space and hardwood flooring throughout. Free Heat and water. Laundry and storage are conveniently-located in the building. A mini-balcony is off the kitchen, which is perfect for getting a quick check of the weather. Cats are welcome here, but sorry - no dogs. This great building is steps away from all the great offerings of Lincoln Square. The 11 Bus is steps away, and the Brown line stop is a mere 3 blocks, taking you to North Center, Lake View, Lincoln Park, and all the way to the Loop. This is truly a great property run by a wonderful, responsive landlord.Please note for this apartment: $39.95 application fee per adult occupant to run credit, background. If accepted, there is a one time $400 move-in fee due at lease signing. No security deposit.Photos may be of a similar unit in the building. MyTown6141