2505 N Hamlin Ave Unit Garden

Beautiful Large 1 bedroom garden apartment in West Logan Square!!!



Just east of Pulaski ave. Close CTA bus lines and Blue line trains. Not far from Avondale, Belmont Cragin, Old Irving Park areas. Average 5 minute drive to Interstate 90/94 Kennedy/Edens Expressway. Many local bars, restaurants, parks, and more!



Property Highlights:



- Hardwood floors

- Large bedroom

- Stainless steel appliances

- Freshly renovated, brand new appliances

- In-unit laundry

- Brand New Paint

- Central air/heat

- Flexible lease terms

- Tenant responsible for electricity, heat, and cooking gas

- Parking spot available for rent

- Water and trash included

- Street parking

- Pet Friendly!



Available Now!



(RLNE5461008)