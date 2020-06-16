All apartments in Chicago
2505 N Hamlin Ave Unit Garden
2505 N Hamlin Ave Unit Garden

2505 North Hamlin Avenue · (877) 771-5085
Location

2505 North Hamlin Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Unit Garden · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful Large 1 bedroom garden apartment in West Logan Square!!!

Just east of Pulaski ave. Close CTA bus lines and Blue line trains. Not far from Avondale, Belmont Cragin, Old Irving Park areas. Average 5 minute drive to Interstate 90/94 Kennedy/Edens Expressway. Many local bars, restaurants, parks, and more!

Property Highlights:

- Hardwood floors
- Large bedroom
- Stainless steel appliances
- Freshly renovated, brand new appliances
- In-unit laundry
- Brand New Paint
- Central air/heat
- Flexible lease terms
- Tenant responsible for electricity, heat, and cooking gas
- Parking spot available for rent
- Water and trash included
- Street parking
- Pet Friendly!

Available Now!

(RLNE5461008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 N Hamlin Ave Unit Garden have any available units?
2505 N Hamlin Ave Unit Garden has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 N Hamlin Ave Unit Garden have?
Some of 2505 N Hamlin Ave Unit Garden's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 N Hamlin Ave Unit Garden currently offering any rent specials?
2505 N Hamlin Ave Unit Garden isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 N Hamlin Ave Unit Garden pet-friendly?
Yes, 2505 N Hamlin Ave Unit Garden is pet friendly.
Does 2505 N Hamlin Ave Unit Garden offer parking?
Yes, 2505 N Hamlin Ave Unit Garden does offer parking.
Does 2505 N Hamlin Ave Unit Garden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 N Hamlin Ave Unit Garden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 N Hamlin Ave Unit Garden have a pool?
No, 2505 N Hamlin Ave Unit Garden does not have a pool.
Does 2505 N Hamlin Ave Unit Garden have accessible units?
No, 2505 N Hamlin Ave Unit Garden does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 N Hamlin Ave Unit Garden have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 N Hamlin Ave Unit Garden does not have units with dishwashers.
