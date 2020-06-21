All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:05 AM

2491 N Milwaukee Ave

2491 N Milwaukee Ave · (630) 638-9538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2491 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2N · Avail. Jul 1

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Logan Square, Chicago. Elevator Building. 1,800 sq. ft. Massive master shower, 2 private outdoor spaces (balcony and roof deck), central air, central heat, in-unit washer/dryer, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen and lighting, locked storage unit in building, and garage parking (available for fee). Available July 15, 2020. $3,500/month rent. 1-month security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Gabe at 630-638-9538 (call or text) to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2491 N Milwaukee Ave have any available units?
2491 N Milwaukee Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2491 N Milwaukee Ave have?
Some of 2491 N Milwaukee Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2491 N Milwaukee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2491 N Milwaukee Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2491 N Milwaukee Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2491 N Milwaukee Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2491 N Milwaukee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2491 N Milwaukee Ave does offer parking.
Does 2491 N Milwaukee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2491 N Milwaukee Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2491 N Milwaukee Ave have a pool?
No, 2491 N Milwaukee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2491 N Milwaukee Ave have accessible units?
No, 2491 N Milwaukee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2491 N Milwaukee Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2491 N Milwaukee Ave has units with dishwashers.
