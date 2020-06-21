2491 N Milwaukee Ave

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Logan Square, Chicago. Elevator Building. 1,800 sq. ft. Massive master shower, 2 private outdoor spaces (balcony and roof deck), central air, central heat, in-unit washer/dryer, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen and lighting, locked storage unit in building, and garage parking (available for fee). Available July 15, 2020. $3,500/month rent. 1-month security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Gabe at 630-638-9538 (call or text) to learn more.