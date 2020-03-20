All apartments in Chicago
2438 W North Shore ` 1

2438 W North Shore Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2438 W North Shore Ave, Chicago, IL 60645
Rogers Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
West Ridge - Luxury 1 bedroom! - Property Id: 83557

One Bedroom / One Bath Rehab in West Rogers Park! In-Unit W/D, Granite and SS Kitchen, and Hardwood Floors Throughout!

1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment - Brand New Rehab! In Great West Rogers Park Location. Short walk to Warren Park as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment along Devon!

Includes modern features such as:

-In-Unit Washer & Dryer
-Central Heat and Air Conditioning
-Full Modern Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher
-Granite Counter-tops / Dark Wood Cabinetry
-Spa-Tiled Bathroom
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Attached Back Porch

Flexible Move-In

Included in Rent: Water & Maintenance

Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Contact us today to schedule your private showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83557
Property Id 83557

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5810662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2438 W North Shore ` 1 have any available units?
2438 W North Shore ` 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2438 W North Shore ` 1 have?
Some of 2438 W North Shore ` 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2438 W North Shore ` 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2438 W North Shore ` 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2438 W North Shore ` 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2438 W North Shore ` 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2438 W North Shore ` 1 offer parking?
No, 2438 W North Shore ` 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2438 W North Shore ` 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2438 W North Shore ` 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2438 W North Shore ` 1 have a pool?
No, 2438 W North Shore ` 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2438 W North Shore ` 1 have accessible units?
No, 2438 W North Shore ` 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2438 W North Shore ` 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2438 W North Shore ` 1 has units with dishwashers.
