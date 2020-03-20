2438 W North Shore ` 1

Amenities
West Ridge - Luxury 1 bedroom! - Property Id: 83557
One Bedroom / One Bath Rehab in West Rogers Park! In-Unit W/D, Granite and SS Kitchen, and Hardwood Floors Throughout!
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment - Brand New Rehab! In Great West Rogers Park Location. Short walk to Warren Park as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment along Devon!
Includes modern features such as:
-In-Unit Washer & Dryer
-Central Heat and Air Conditioning
-Full Modern Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher
-Granite Counter-tops / Dark Wood Cabinetry
-Spa-Tiled Bathroom
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Attached Back Porch
Flexible Move-In
Included in Rent: Water & Maintenance
Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Contact us today to schedule your private showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83557
Property Id 83557
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5810662)