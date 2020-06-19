2433 N Geneva Ter 1

Amenities
2Bed - 1Bath at 2433 N Geneva Ter - Property Id: 300196
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom apartment in Lincoln Park! Completely refinished hardwood floors throughout. Large living space w/separate dining are. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Updated bathroom. Back porch. Laundry on-site. Cats welcome. Non-smoking building. Electric baseboard heat. Fantastic location near the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. All applicants must have 700+ credit score and 3x income to rent ratio. No cosigners. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.
No Dogs Allowed
