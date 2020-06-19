2433 N Geneva Ter 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

2Bed - 1Bath at 2433 N Geneva Ter - Property Id: 300196



Recently remodeled 2 bedroom apartment in Lincoln Park! Completely refinished hardwood floors throughout. Large living space w/separate dining are. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Updated bathroom. Back porch. Laundry on-site. Cats welcome. Non-smoking building. Electric baseboard heat. Fantastic location near the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. All applicants must have 700+ credit score and 3x income to rent ratio. No cosigners. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.

For more listings like this one and general help with your apartment search, Please contact me.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300196

Property Id 300196



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5854590)