Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:50 PM

2432 West Chicago Avenue

2432 West Chicago Avenue · (702) 528-2267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2432 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1S · Avail. now

$5,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
new construction
New construction 5 bed/3 bath duplex-down offers extra wide living space w/ a sleek modern design. Features of this special home include: kitchen cabinetry by LEICHT, Quartz countertops, Bosch stainless steel appliance package, Pella windows, JELD-WEN doors and Grohe/Hansgrohe plumbing fixtures. Additional desirable features: hardwood floors, carpet on lower level, Porcelain tiled baths w/Quartz counters, spacious master bath w/ huge walk-in shower, heated floors and double bowl vanity. Other highlights: closet organizers, Nest Thermostat, recessed lighting, large covered terrace (6x34) off main living area & garage rooftop deck (20x18). Garage parking include in price. Ideally located - this home is a short walk to boutiques, salons, shopping, coffee shops & restaurants. Also close by popular Smith Park, w/ recreational amenities for entire family. 10 minute walk to Western Metra stop. Non refundable move in fee $2,500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2432 West Chicago Avenue have any available units?
2432 West Chicago Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2432 West Chicago Avenue have?
Some of 2432 West Chicago Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2432 West Chicago Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2432 West Chicago Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 West Chicago Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2432 West Chicago Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2432 West Chicago Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2432 West Chicago Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2432 West Chicago Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2432 West Chicago Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 West Chicago Avenue have a pool?
No, 2432 West Chicago Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2432 West Chicago Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2432 West Chicago Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 West Chicago Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2432 West Chicago Avenue has units with dishwashers.
