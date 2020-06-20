2432 West Chicago Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage new construction

New construction 5 bed/3 bath duplex-down offers extra wide living space w/ a sleek modern design. Features of this special home include: kitchen cabinetry by LEICHT, Quartz countertops, Bosch stainless steel appliance package, Pella windows, JELD-WEN doors and Grohe/Hansgrohe plumbing fixtures. Additional desirable features: hardwood floors, carpet on lower level, Porcelain tiled baths w/Quartz counters, spacious master bath w/ huge walk-in shower, heated floors and double bowl vanity. Other highlights: closet organizers, Nest Thermostat, recessed lighting, large covered terrace (6x34) off main living area & garage rooftop deck (20x18). Garage parking include in price. Ideally located - this home is a short walk to boutiques, salons, shopping, coffee shops & restaurants. Also close by popular Smith Park, w/ recreational amenities for entire family. 10 minute walk to Western Metra stop. Non refundable move in fee $2,500.