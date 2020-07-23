All apartments in Chicago
2431 N Artesian Ave 1

2431 North Artesian Avenue · (630) 750-6090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2431 North Artesian Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous Logan Square 2 bed 1 bath with yard!! - Property Id: 214770

Please call or text Chris Jinks for a virtual tour today! 630-750-6090

Gorgeous Logan Square 2 bed 1 bath! The unit comes with hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, full rehabbed bathroom, window AC (provided), shared yard and laundry in building. Many dining and entertainment options in walking distance and 90/94 is only a 3 min drive!! Come make this gem home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2431-n-artesian-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/214770
Property Id 214770

(RLNE5945320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

