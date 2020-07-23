2431 N Artesian Ave 1

Amenities
Gorgeous Logan Square 2 bed 1 bath with yard!! - Property Id: 214770
Please call or text Chris Jinks for a virtual tour today! 630-750-6090
Gorgeous Logan Square 2 bed 1 bath! The unit comes with hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, full rehabbed bathroom, window AC (provided), shared yard and laundry in building. Many dining and entertainment options in walking distance and 90/94 is only a 3 min drive!! Come make this gem home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2431-n-artesian-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/214770
Property Id 214770
(RLNE5945320)