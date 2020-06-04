All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
2419 W Homer St # 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2419 W Homer St # 1

2419 West Homer Street · (847) 219-6809
Location

2419 West Homer Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2800 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Available 08/01/20 Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex! - Property Id: 295115

Updated and remodeled! Duplex down with three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms. Bathrooms are gorgeous with updated tile. Bedrooms downstairs have a second living room/sitting area. Beautiful upgraded kitchen, hardwood floors, central AC, and in unit laundry. Grassy fenced in and secure yard with landscaping. One outdoor parking spot included in rent. STEPS to the Western blue line, Starbucks, The 606, etc. -- wonderful area for commuters and pet owners!! Pets are negotiable on a case by case basis with additional fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295115
Property Id 295115

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5836416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 W Homer St # 1 have any available units?
2419 W Homer St # 1 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2419 W Homer St # 1 have?
Some of 2419 W Homer St # 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 W Homer St # 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2419 W Homer St # 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 W Homer St # 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2419 W Homer St # 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2419 W Homer St # 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2419 W Homer St # 1 does offer parking.
Does 2419 W Homer St # 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2419 W Homer St # 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 W Homer St # 1 have a pool?
No, 2419 W Homer St # 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2419 W Homer St # 1 have accessible units?
No, 2419 W Homer St # 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 W Homer St # 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2419 W Homer St # 1 has units with dishwashers.
