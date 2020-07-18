All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
2407 North Clybourn Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:47 PM

2407 North Clybourn Avenue

2407 North Clybourn Avenue · (415) 302-1406
Location

2407 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
green community
on-site laundry
Unit Perks
- 2 Bed, 2 Bath
- In Unit Laundry
- Chef's Kitchen
- Master Bedroom with Ensuite

About the Unit
- Wood Floors in Living Room
- Granite Countertops
- Stainless Appliances
- Dishwasher
- Carpet in Bedrooms
- Queen Sized Bedrooms
- Updated Bathroom

About the Property
- Certified Green Building with Water Foam Insulation

About the Location
- Located at Corner of Clybourn and Fullerton
- Close to Public Transportation
- Close to 90/94

About the Deal
- Available Aug 1
- $2050 Monthly Rent
- Pets negotiable

email kurteckert2401@gmail.com

UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 North Clybourn Avenue have any available units?
2407 North Clybourn Avenue has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2407 North Clybourn Avenue have?
Some of 2407 North Clybourn Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 North Clybourn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2407 North Clybourn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 North Clybourn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2407 North Clybourn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2407 North Clybourn Avenue offer parking?
No, 2407 North Clybourn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2407 North Clybourn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 North Clybourn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 North Clybourn Avenue have a pool?
No, 2407 North Clybourn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2407 North Clybourn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2407 North Clybourn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 North Clybourn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2407 North Clybourn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
