2407 North Clybourn Avenue

Amenities
Unit Perks
- 2 Bed, 2 Bath
- In Unit Laundry
- Chef's Kitchen
- Master Bedroom with Ensuite
About the Unit
- Wood Floors in Living Room
- Granite Countertops
- Stainless Appliances
- Dishwasher
- Carpet in Bedrooms
- Queen Sized Bedrooms
- Updated Bathroom
About the Property
- Certified Green Building with Water Foam Insulation
About the Location
- Located at Corner of Clybourn and Fullerton
- Close to Public Transportation
- Close to 90/94
About the Deal
- Available Aug 1
- $2050 Monthly Rent
- Pets negotiable
email kurteckert2401@gmail.com
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets