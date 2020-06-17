All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

2400 W Balmoral Ave. Unit 1E

2400 West Balmoral Avenue · (872) 216-8696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2400 West Balmoral Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2400 W Balmoral Ave. Unit 1E · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$900 - 1-Bed/1bath Condo in Lincoln Square - Heat included - Close to downtown Lincoln Square and its large selection of shops and restaurants, this 1-bedroom, ground-floor condo features hardwood floors, front and side facing windows that offer plenty of light.

The unit is in a well-managed complex. Close to Red line and Blue line.

HEAT, oven, range, and refrigerator are all included.

$400 move in fee
No Security Deposit

For more details, or to set up a showing, leave your detail, or call/text us your name and email to: 872-216-8664.

(RLNE2596743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 W Balmoral Ave. Unit 1E have any available units?
2400 W Balmoral Ave. Unit 1E has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 W Balmoral Ave. Unit 1E have?
Some of 2400 W Balmoral Ave. Unit 1E's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 W Balmoral Ave. Unit 1E currently offering any rent specials?
2400 W Balmoral Ave. Unit 1E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 W Balmoral Ave. Unit 1E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 W Balmoral Ave. Unit 1E is pet friendly.
Does 2400 W Balmoral Ave. Unit 1E offer parking?
No, 2400 W Balmoral Ave. Unit 1E does not offer parking.
Does 2400 W Balmoral Ave. Unit 1E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 W Balmoral Ave. Unit 1E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 W Balmoral Ave. Unit 1E have a pool?
No, 2400 W Balmoral Ave. Unit 1E does not have a pool.
Does 2400 W Balmoral Ave. Unit 1E have accessible units?
No, 2400 W Balmoral Ave. Unit 1E does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 W Balmoral Ave. Unit 1E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 W Balmoral Ave. Unit 1E does not have units with dishwashers.
