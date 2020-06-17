2400 W Balmoral Ave. Unit 1E

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$900 - 1-Bed/1bath Condo in Lincoln Square - Heat included - Close to downtown Lincoln Square and its large selection of shops and restaurants, this 1-bedroom, ground-floor condo features hardwood floors, front and side facing windows that offer plenty of light.



The unit is in a well-managed complex. Close to Red line and Blue line.



HEAT, oven, range, and refrigerator are all included.



$400 move in fee

No Security Deposit



For more details, or to set up a showing, leave your detail, or call/text us your name and email to: 872-216-8664.



(RLNE2596743)