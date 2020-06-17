2400 W Balmoral Ave. Unit 1E

Amenities
$900 - 1-Bed/1bath Condo in Lincoln Square - Heat included - Close to downtown Lincoln Square and its large selection of shops and restaurants, this 1-bedroom, ground-floor condo features hardwood floors, front and side facing windows that offer plenty of light.
The unit is in a well-managed complex. Close to Red line and Blue line.
HEAT, oven, range, and refrigerator are all included.
$400 move in fee
No Security Deposit
For more details, or to set up a showing, leave your detail, or call/text us your name and email to: 872-216-8664.
(RLNE2596743)