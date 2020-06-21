2358 E 70th St 3C

Amenities
SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH IN JACKSON PARK - Property Id: 296405
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment just minutes away from Hyde park. Includes modern appliances, on-site fitness center, on-site laundry, convenient location, just steps away from bus stop. Near Chicago's lakefront, beaches, and historic Jackson park.
Requirements:
3x Rent
NO EVICTIONS
NO BANKRUPTCIES
MOVE IN FEE $420
Please email Kendall Benton at kendall.dreamspots@gmail.com or text 7085761182 for more information or to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296405
Property Id 296405
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5841469)