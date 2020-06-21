All apartments in Chicago
Location

2358 East 70th Street, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3C · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
gym
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH IN JACKSON PARK - Property Id: 296405

Spacious 1 bedroom apartment just minutes away from Hyde park. Includes modern appliances, on-site fitness center, on-site laundry, convenient location, just steps away from bus stop. Near Chicago's lakefront, beaches, and historic Jackson park.

Requirements:
3x Rent
NO EVICTIONS
NO BANKRUPTCIES
MOVE IN FEE $420

Please email Kendall Benton at kendall.dreamspots@gmail.com or text 7085761182 for more information or to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296405
Property Id 296405

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2358 E 70th St 3C have any available units?
2358 E 70th St 3C has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2358 E 70th St 3C have?
Some of 2358 E 70th St 3C's amenities include on-site laundry, gym, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2358 E 70th St 3C currently offering any rent specials?
2358 E 70th St 3C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2358 E 70th St 3C pet-friendly?
No, 2358 E 70th St 3C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2358 E 70th St 3C offer parking?
No, 2358 E 70th St 3C does not offer parking.
Does 2358 E 70th St 3C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2358 E 70th St 3C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2358 E 70th St 3C have a pool?
No, 2358 E 70th St 3C does not have a pool.
Does 2358 E 70th St 3C have accessible units?
No, 2358 E 70th St 3C does not have accessible units.
Does 2358 E 70th St 3C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2358 E 70th St 3C does not have units with dishwashers.
