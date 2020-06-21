2358 E 70th St 3C

Amenities

SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH IN JACKSON PARK - Property Id: 296405



Spacious 1 bedroom apartment just minutes away from Hyde park. Includes modern appliances, on-site fitness center, on-site laundry, convenient location, just steps away from bus stop. Near Chicago's lakefront, beaches, and historic Jackson park.



Requirements:

3x Rent

NO EVICTIONS

NO BANKRUPTCIES

MOVE IN FEE $420



Please email Kendall Benton at kendall.dreamspots@gmail.com or text 7085761182 for more information or to schedule a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296405

No Pets Allowed



