hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

- If your going to live a bit outside the zone make sure the space it worth it!

* In-unit laundry!

* Large bedroom with good closet space

* Updated white kitchen with DW and Stainless Steel Appliances

- updated bathroom

- HWF



Cool location a little off the beaten path in West Lincoln Park.

Building is right by the 6 way intersection of

Elston / Damen / Fullerton.

Industrial area that is within walking distance to Metra.

Near 2 bus lines.



All units share the following amenities:

- Central air & forced heat

- Hardwood floors

- 1st come 1st serve parking behind the building



We are ICM Properties, Inc. a professional management company with more than 40 years of experience and a 24 hour emergency hotline.



Live with us and you pay NO security deposit!



Elston & Fullerton & Damen



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443



Email: info@icmproperties.com



To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php



