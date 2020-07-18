All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2346 W 24th Pl 2r

2346 West 24th Place · (773) 717-0733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2346 West 24th Place, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2r · Avail. Aug 1

$1,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Unit 2r Available 08/01/20 Rehabbed 1 bed/1 bath w/parking in Little Italy! - Property Id: 218302

Fully rehabbed 1 bed/1 bath located in a very popular area of Little Italy/Pilsen. SS appliances, quartz counters, central air/heat, small deck, laundry in building and easy street parking. Located close to the Metra and Pink line and Pete's Fresh Market and lots of new restaurants and breweries. Free off street parking for one car.

Location:2346 w 24th place

8/1 move date
$1,225 monthly rent.
$400 non-refundable move-in fee

Move quickly this one won't last!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2346-w-24th-pl-chicago-il-unit-2r/218302
Property Id 218302

(RLNE5955903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2346 W 24th Pl 2r have any available units?
2346 W 24th Pl 2r has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2346 W 24th Pl 2r have?
Some of 2346 W 24th Pl 2r's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2346 W 24th Pl 2r currently offering any rent specials?
2346 W 24th Pl 2r is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2346 W 24th Pl 2r pet-friendly?
Yes, 2346 W 24th Pl 2r is pet friendly.
Does 2346 W 24th Pl 2r offer parking?
Yes, 2346 W 24th Pl 2r offers parking.
Does 2346 W 24th Pl 2r have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2346 W 24th Pl 2r does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2346 W 24th Pl 2r have a pool?
No, 2346 W 24th Pl 2r does not have a pool.
Does 2346 W 24th Pl 2r have accessible units?
No, 2346 W 24th Pl 2r does not have accessible units.
Does 2346 W 24th Pl 2r have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2346 W 24th Pl 2r has units with dishwashers.
