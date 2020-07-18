2346 W 24th Pl 2r

Amenities
Unit 2r Available 08/01/20 Rehabbed 1 bed/1 bath w/parking in Little Italy! - Property Id: 218302
Fully rehabbed 1 bed/1 bath located in a very popular area of Little Italy/Pilsen. SS appliances, quartz counters, central air/heat, small deck, laundry in building and easy street parking. Located close to the Metra and Pink line and Pete's Fresh Market and lots of new restaurants and breweries. Free off street parking for one car.
Location:2346 w 24th place
8/1 move date
$1,225 monthly rent.
$400 non-refundable move-in fee
