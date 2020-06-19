All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2344 N Major Ave Fullerton/Central

2344 North Major Avenue · (773) 297-7930
Location

2344 North Major Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639
Belmont Cragin

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Fullerton/Central · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom aparment northwest side - Property Id: 285611

Newly remodeled apartment on the Northwest side of Chicago. This unit is on the first floor. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, maple cabinets. Nice tiled floors. Lots of closet space. Coin operated laundry room is located in the basement. Very clean and cozy. Close to schools, shopping, public transportation. Gas and electricity is not included in the price. Available 04/01/2020. NO SMOKING OR PETS ARE ALLOWED.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285611
Property Id 285611

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5802043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2344 N Major Ave Fullerton/Central have any available units?
2344 N Major Ave Fullerton/Central has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2344 N Major Ave Fullerton/Central have?
Some of 2344 N Major Ave Fullerton/Central's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2344 N Major Ave Fullerton/Central currently offering any rent specials?
2344 N Major Ave Fullerton/Central isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2344 N Major Ave Fullerton/Central pet-friendly?
No, 2344 N Major Ave Fullerton/Central is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2344 N Major Ave Fullerton/Central offer parking?
No, 2344 N Major Ave Fullerton/Central does not offer parking.
Does 2344 N Major Ave Fullerton/Central have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2344 N Major Ave Fullerton/Central offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2344 N Major Ave Fullerton/Central have a pool?
No, 2344 N Major Ave Fullerton/Central does not have a pool.
Does 2344 N Major Ave Fullerton/Central have accessible units?
No, 2344 N Major Ave Fullerton/Central does not have accessible units.
Does 2344 N Major Ave Fullerton/Central have units with dishwashers?
No, 2344 N Major Ave Fullerton/Central does not have units with dishwashers.
