2344 N Major Ave Fullerton/Central

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom aparment northwest side - Property Id: 285611



Newly remodeled apartment on the Northwest side of Chicago. This unit is on the first floor. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, maple cabinets. Nice tiled floors. Lots of closet space. Coin operated laundry room is located in the basement. Very clean and cozy. Close to schools, shopping, public transportation. Gas and electricity is not included in the price. Available 04/01/2020. NO SMOKING OR PETS ARE ALLOWED.

No Pets Allowed



