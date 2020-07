Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

2335 W Grand Available 08/01/20 Spacious Three Bedroom Home with HUGE outdoor space - Rarely available three bedroom home with enclosed porch AND large back yard space. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with spacious living room, separate dining room and 3 bedrooms, each fitting at least a full size bed. Recently rehabbed bathroom with spa-like shower. Large eat-in kitchen complete with pantry, dishwasher and built-in features. Bonus enclosed back porch! Full basement with laundry. Central heat and AC. Pet friendly with a few breed restrictions. Available August 1st.



(RLNE5878287)