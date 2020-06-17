All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

233 W Huron St

233 West Huron Street · (224) 358-5626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

233 West Huron Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
Property Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
gym
pool
hot tub
STUNNING Convertible w/ Floor to ceiling windows! - Property Id: 271446

My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment!

STUNNING convertible w/ hardwood floors, jaw dropping floor to ceiling windows and laundry in unit.

Amenities include outdoor pool, fitness center, conference room and much more!

Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Consultant
Phone: 224-358-5626
Downtown Apartment Company
Listing #8
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271446
Property Id 271446

(RLNE5836820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 W Huron St have any available units?
233 W Huron St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 W Huron St have?
Some of 233 W Huron St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 W Huron St currently offering any rent specials?
233 W Huron St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 W Huron St pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 W Huron St is pet friendly.
Does 233 W Huron St offer parking?
No, 233 W Huron St does not offer parking.
Does 233 W Huron St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 233 W Huron St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 W Huron St have a pool?
Yes, 233 W Huron St has a pool.
Does 233 W Huron St have accessible units?
No, 233 W Huron St does not have accessible units.
Does 233 W Huron St have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 W Huron St does not have units with dishwashers.
