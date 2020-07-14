2327 W 35th Place

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

garden unit on a residential tree-lined street at the boulevard, 35th Pl and Western, updated 2BR/1BA, and meticulously maintained by owner - the most charming cozy nest on the market! Features an eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, formal dining room, hardwood floors, fenced-in yard, coin-operated laundry, storage locker, and right by the Orange Line, Western and Archer bus routes! All applicants must have 700 credit scores for consideration. $65 credit/background check per person 18, $200 non-refundable move-in fee per person (no security deposit) and first month's rent due at lease signing. No 3rd party applications accepted. Cats permitted with $200 non-refundable pet fee each.Tenants pay all utilities. Section 8 applicants welcome. Available July 1st!