Chicago, IL
2327 W 35th Place
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

2327 W 35th Place

2327 W 35th Pl · (773) 697-4474
Location

2327 W 35th Pl, Chicago, IL 60609
McKinley Park

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
garden unit on a residential tree-lined street at the boulevard, 35th Pl and Western, updated 2BR/1BA, and meticulously maintained by owner - the most charming cozy nest on the market! Features an eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, formal dining room, hardwood floors, fenced-in yard, coin-operated laundry, storage locker, and right by the Orange Line, Western and Archer bus routes! All applicants must have 700 credit scores for consideration. $65 credit/background check per person 18, $200 non-refundable move-in fee per person (no security deposit) and first month's rent due at lease signing. No 3rd party applications accepted. Cats permitted with $200 non-refundable pet fee each.Tenants pay all utilities. Section 8 applicants welcome. Available July 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 W 35th Place have any available units?
2327 W 35th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2327 W 35th Place have?
Some of 2327 W 35th Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 W 35th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2327 W 35th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 W 35th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2327 W 35th Place is pet friendly.
Does 2327 W 35th Place offer parking?
No, 2327 W 35th Place does not offer parking.
Does 2327 W 35th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 W 35th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 W 35th Place have a pool?
No, 2327 W 35th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2327 W 35th Place have accessible units?
No, 2327 W 35th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 W 35th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2327 W 35th Place has units with dishwashers.
