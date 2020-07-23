All apartments in Chicago
2325 N Kedzie Ave 2

2325 N Kedzie Blvd · (262) 864-3505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2325 N Kedzie Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Logan square 3 bed, pet friendly! - Property Id: 322531

Vintage apartment in the building features hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space, and central A/C. This apartment is ideally located a short walk to the Blue line, and all that Logan Square has to offer. The apartment has spacious living room and tons of windows! Many apartments in this building feature a sun room in the front as well. Call today to take a look! Property Amenities: Central heat and A/C Storage available In-building laundry Secure intercom entry 2 blocks from Palmer Park 3 blocks from Logan Square Blue line stop on the “El”

Pictures are of a similar unit in the building
-EMAIL OR TEXT INQUIRIES ONLY-
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2325-n-kedzie-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/322531
Property Id 322531

(RLNE5964785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 N Kedzie Ave 2 have any available units?
2325 N Kedzie Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2325 N Kedzie Ave 2 have?
Some of 2325 N Kedzie Ave 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2325 N Kedzie Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2325 N Kedzie Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 N Kedzie Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2325 N Kedzie Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2325 N Kedzie Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 2325 N Kedzie Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2325 N Kedzie Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 N Kedzie Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 N Kedzie Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 2325 N Kedzie Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2325 N Kedzie Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 2325 N Kedzie Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 N Kedzie Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2325 N Kedzie Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
