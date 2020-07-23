2325 N Kedzie Ave 2

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Logan square 3 bed, pet friendly! - Property Id: 322531



Vintage apartment in the building features hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space, and central A/C. This apartment is ideally located a short walk to the Blue line, and all that Logan Square has to offer. The apartment has spacious living room and tons of windows! Many apartments in this building feature a sun room in the front as well. Call today to take a look! Property Amenities: Central heat and A/C Storage available In-building laundry Secure intercom entry 2 blocks from Palmer Park 3 blocks from Logan Square Blue line stop on the “El”



Pictures are of a similar unit in the building

-EMAIL OR TEXT INQUIRIES ONLY-

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2325-n-kedzie-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/322531

Property Id 322531



(RLNE5964785)